Ofertas en el Día del padre con Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad anuncia promociones especiales por el Día del Padre, de hasta el 30% de descuento y 18 cuotas sin interés pagando con las tarjetas físicas de la entidad o en forma digital, con las mismas, a través de la billetera Buepp y/o la app Ciudad.

Para quienes elijan hacer las compras en los shoppings adheridos a la promoción, desde el lunes 9 al sábado 14 de junio tendrán un 10% de descuento; además el 11 y 12 de junio habrá un 20% de descuento y 12 cuotas sin interés en los rubros indumentaria (sin tope de descuento), perfumería y librería, que acumulándose con la otra promoción el beneficio se incrementa en hasta un 30% de descuento; y en financiamiento habrá 18 cuotas sin interés para las compras en Fravega, Megatone, Oncity y Start. Se podrá acceder a todas estas promociones pagando con las tarjetas de débito y crédito (Visa y Mastercard) de la entidad, tanto físicas como a través de Buepp y la app Ciudad.

La promoción por el Día del Padre abarca numerosos comercios de indumentaria, tales como: Atomik, Dexter, Moov, Equus, Grimoldi, Style Store, Montagne, entre otros, al igual que perfumerías, como Juleriaque, Rouge y Farmacity; y la librería Yenny/Ateneo. Además se suman locales del shopping Galerías Pacífico, por ejemplo: Azzaro, Bensimon, Big Box, Brooksfield, Columbia, La Dolfina, Levis, Rever Pass, Rochas, Style Watch y Swatch.

Entre los principales shoppings adheridos a la promoción están: Abasto Shopping, Alto Avellaneda, Alto Comahue, Alto NOA Shopping, Alto Palermo, Galerías Pacífico, Alto Rosario, Bahía Blanca Plaza Shopping, Boulevard Shopping, Caballito Shopping Center, Córdoba Shopping, Unicenter, Del Parque Outlet, Devoto Shopping, Dinosaurio Mall Alta Gracia, Distrito Arcos, DOT Baires Shopping, El Solar Shopping, Factory Parque Brown, Factory Quilmes, Fisherton Plaza, La Barraca Mall, La Favorita, Las Toscas Shopping, Los Gallegos, Mendoza Plaza Shopping, Nine Shopping, y otros.

Todo el detalle de la promoción puede consultarse en: https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/beneficios/