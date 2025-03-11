Pagni tiró una “bomba”: Se habla en la Aduana de un nuevo caso Antonini Wilson

el periodista de La Nación señaló que hay fuentes Aduaneras que le contaron de una mujer cercana a Milei a la que por una orden no se le revisaron las valijas provenientes de Miami.

La versión indica que Laura Belén Arrieta , una militantes de la LLA e integrante CPAC ( Conferencia Política de Acción Conservadora), habría tenido pase libre en la Aduana, tras pasar con varias valijas por sector Aduana , porveniente de un vuelo privado desde Miami. Por eso, Pagni lo titula un nuevo caso Antonini Wilson.

Arrieta aparece en sus redes sociales con varios personajes y mostrando cercanía con el presidente Javier Milei. Al igual, que el emblemático caso de los bolsos del vbenezolano en el kirchnerismo, Arrieta habría pasado con sus valijas sin ningún tipo de controles, por un llamado emanado desde la Rosada.

 

 