¿Quién es “Oscurita” Maturana?: la mujer que habla de la intimidad de Alberto Fernández y Milei

Dice ser asesora de imagen y comunicación. En los ámbitos de poder se sospecha otra cosa.

Rosmery Maturana, alias “Oscurita”, decidió ir a la TV a contar detalles de la vida íntima de los últimos dos presidentes. La mujer eligió el programa de Viviana Canosa, que también coqueteó con los mismos personajes.

“Oscurita” se presenta como asesora de imagen y comunicación. En los ámbitos de poder se sospecha que se vinculaba al poder con otros fines. Su sobrenombre no tendría relación con esos vínculos non santos. “Tomaba mucho sol y me decían oscura, oscurita, y después armé un mail con ese nombre”, contó entre risas.

En el programa de Canosa, a mujer dijo que tuvo una touch and go con Alberto Fernández muy poco tiempo antes que fuera presidente. “Me sacaron a mi y la pusieron a Fabiola”, dijo. Luego la relación se habría diluído aunque aparecía cada tanto por las redes sociales. “Corría cerca de la quinta de Olivos porque vive cerca y escribía para intentar acercarse”, contó un ex funcionario.

“Oscurita” también tuvo intimidad con Javier Milei. En las notas que le dio a Canosa dijo que son “buenos amigos” y le tiró tierra a Yuyito González, quien se le habría acercado para sacarle información.