Ruido con un streaming por “robar” periodistas

Un canal de noticias está que arde con uno de los nuevos streaming. Resulta que gran parte del staff de esta nueva plataforma pertenece a la señal de noticias. “No nos pidieron ni permiso y nos llevaron un montón de periodistas, que ahora no están disponibles como antes”, bramó un directivo. Hay ruidos en el mercado de la comunicación.