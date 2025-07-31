Victor Hugo Morales vuelve a la TV

Desde el 4 de agosto, conducirá un programa en la señal IP.

Víctor Hugo Morales vuelve a la TV. Desde este lunes 4 de agosto, conducirá un programa en la señal IP, del Grupo Octubre. “Hay que usar todas las herramientas disponibles para dar una pelea ante esta situación tan atroz”, afirmó el relator en una entrevista con Página 12.

El programa irá todas las tardes, de lunes a viernes, de 19 a 20 horas.

Victor Hugo llega a un canal que se está rearmando después de la crisis por la salida de unos de los accionistas.

Además de su programa en la AM 750, continúa al frente de las transmisiones deportivas de Relatores, por la misma señal, y recientemente anunció también que hará transmisiones vía streaming a través de su canal de YouTube.