Yuyito va al programa de la mujer de Jorge Macri

Amelia Yuyito Gonzáles será entrevistada, en canal 13,  por Belén Ludueña. Se podría decir encuentro de Primeras Damas. La productora Eureka produce a ambas protagonistas.

Yuyito está por volver a la pantalla con Empezar el Día, que irá por Ciudad Magazine . De panelista tendrá a Lucas Bertero. Yuyito que sostiene la relación afectiva con el presidente, se hizo un retoque estético para este regreso.

Amalia estaría muy enojada porque la cantante Daniela, ex de Milei, visitó en la semana al presidente en la Rosada.

 