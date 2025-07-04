Abrevaya lanzó su candidatura a diputado nacional por la Ciudad

“Vamos a trabajar por quienes producen, por quienes emprenden, por quienes se esfuerzan”, dijo el ex legislador.

En un acto realizado este jueves en El Querandí, en pleno corazón de San Telmo, Sergio Abrevaya presentó su candidatura a
diputado nacional por la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, de cara a las elecciones de octubre.

Acompañado por dirigentes, militantes y referentes del partido GEN, Abrevaya se posicionó como el referente de Margarita Stolbizer en la Capital Federal, con una propuesta que combina racionalidad con visión a largo plazo, empatía con el ciudadano y una mirada productiva del país.

Abrevaya es Presidente del partido GEN, fue legislador de la ciudad de Buenos Aires 8 años (logró aprobar alrededor de 100 leyes, la Ley de Garantías Bancarias de Alquiler, la Ley de Administración de Consorcios y la Ley de Celiaquía, entre otras), y fue Presidente del Consejo Económico y Social.

El acto contó con el acompañamiento de la diputada nacional Paula Oliveto a través de un video y del Dr. Martín Ocampo, Presidente de la UCR CABA.

“El centro político no es una indefinición, es una decisión. Es el espacio donde todavía se puede pensar en acuerdos, en construir, en instituciones sólidas y eficientes, y en soluciones reales. No en gritos, ni en privilegios. Ni motosierra ni
despilfarros”, expresó Abrevaya durante su discurso. Y agregó: “Vamos a trabajar por quienes producen, por quienes emprenden, por quienes se esfuerzan. Por los monotributistas, por la economía del conocimiento, por quienes necesitan acceso al crédito o a la vivienda. El desarrollo no es una palabra vacía: es lo único que saca a un país adelante”.

Con el concepto “Acuerdos, no extremos. Ni Estado ausente ni Estado corrupto. Un Estado que te sirva”, Abrevaya inicia así su camino hacia el Congreso, con el objetivo de representar en el Parlamento nacional a quienes creen en una política seria, empática y con sensibilidad económica y social.