Abrevaya presentó sus propuestas para el Congreso

El candidato a diputado nacional de Para Adelante, que acompaña a Facundo Manes como candidato a senador, presentó sus propuestas para las Pymes, las familias, y los emprendedores y profesionales.

“Ni los de antes ni los de ahora nos van a sacar de esta crisis. La salida es #ParaAdelante: mirar hacia adelante significa pensar primero en las familias, las pymes y los jóvenes”, dice Abrevaya en su propuesta.

Por eso el candidato a diputado nacional lanzó un paquete de leyes con tres focos:
1. Crédito Justo para Familias y PYMES, para saldar una deuda de décadas.
2. Impulso PYME, Fácil y Seguro, para producir en el país.
3. Exportar Conocimiento, Crear Futuro, para potenciar el talento argentino.

1️⃣ Crédito Justo para Familias y PYMES
Propuesta: una reforma de la Ley de Entidades Financieras para que más familias puedan acceder a su vivienda, las PYMES obtengan el crédito necesario para expandirse y el costo del dinero baje, generando un verdadero motor para el desarrollo económico.
2️⃣ Impulso PYME, Fácil y Seguro
Propuesta: un paquete integral de 5 medidas para que las PYMES inviertan, contraten más personal y se desarrollen, generando más empleo y valor agregado en el país.

El paquete integral de 5 medidas que propone para desatar su potencial consta de:
1. Monotributo PYME de Inversión: Las pymes deberían pagar un único impuesto calculado en base a dos variables: facturación y cantidad de trabajadores. Simple, previsible y proporcional.
2. MiniRIGI para PYMES: Extender beneficios del régimen de grandes inversiones a las PYMES que reinviertan sus utilidades, otorgándoles exenciones impositivas según el monto y plazo de la inversión. El Registro de Inversiones ha sido aprobado únicamente para grandes proyectos, mayores a 200 millones de dólares. Sin embargo, las PYMES se expanden o sobreviven gracias a la reinversión constante de sus ganancias en nuevos proyectos, por lo que debemos beneficiarlas. Las PYMES reinvierten sus utilidades como una forma de generar capital para crecer. Si reinvierten, deberían acceder a una desgravación impositiva proporcional al valor de la inversión y a la duración del proyecto.
3. MiniRIGI para exportadores: Libertad total para disponer de las divisas generadas por exportación, sin intervención estatal que oriente o limite su utilización. Sería una ampliación del régimen de eximición impositiva del MiniRIGI para Pymes.
4. Cuenta Corriente Fiscal Única: con la eliminación de retenciones y devoluciones tardías, las PYMES podrán gestionar sus impuestos de manera inmediata y automática, compensando créditos y débitos sin demoras ante el Arca. Esto pone el control en manos del contribuyente, simplifica la administración fiscal y permite que las empresas inviertan y crezcan sin obstáculos burocráticos.
5. Nuevo Pacto Fiscal: Reducción paulatina y progresiva de Ingresos Brutos en todas las provincias, favoreciendo la competitividad.
3️⃣ Exportar Conocimiento, Crear Futuro
Propuesta: que el dinero generado por exportación de conocimiento pueda ingresar al país sin complicaciones ni trabas. Quienes exportan conocimiento deben poder usarlo libremente, impulsando la economía, generando más consumo, inversión y empleo calificado para todos los argentinos.
2 medidas concretas:
1. Disposición libre de divisas: Los exportadores podrán disponer de cada dólar que generen, sin restricciones.
2. Monotributo de bajo impacto sobre facturación: Creación de un régimen simple y accesible para que formalizarse no signifique perder competitividad. Así se incentiva que aquello que sigue en cuentas del exterior sea utilizado en nuestra economía.