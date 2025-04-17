Bullrich destrozó a Tim Ballard, el ex agente de la CIA que sería la fuente de Canosa

La ministra de Seguridad dijo que es un “abusador”. “Yo cuido mi gobierno, le dijimos al presidente que no lo reciba”, contó.

Tim Ballard, se hizo conocido hace un par de años, cuando se estrenó la película “Sonidos de Libertad”, que supuestamente narra su historia personal y que produjo el mexicano Eduardo Verástegui. La trama de la película desentraña las redes oscuras y clandestinas de la trata de niños.

Antes de eso, Ballard fue agente de la CIA. De repente dejó todo y comenzó una causa distinta. En 2013 fundó Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), una organización dedicada a combatir la trata infantil. Para 2020, O.U.R. había recaudado cerca de 50 millones de dólares, según publicó el sitio Data Clave.

Ballard tiene nexos con Milei y LLA. Durante la campaña en 2023, Javier Milei y Victoria Villarruel se reunieron en Miami con el productor Verástegui y firmaron un acuerdo de compromiso entre la fundación y LLA para luchar contra la trata infantil. En febrero de este año, Ballard estuvo reunido con Milei y viajó a Mar del Plata para colaborar una investigación y desmantelamiento de un grupo de pedófilos.

En ese viaje a la Argentina, Ballard también estuvo mano a mano con Canosa, según contó su abogado en una entrevista con Jorge Rial. “Rescató chicos en Colombia, en Bulgaria, y adoptó chicos… Hizo un gran trabajo en la Argentina. Gracias a su aporte detuvieron a 20 pedófilos”, resumió Dragani.

Canosa intentó poner en contacto a Ballard con el gobernador de Corrientes y con la ministra de Seguridad Patricia Bullrich, con quien tenía una buena relación. Ninguno de los dos la atendió. Horas después, Bullrich salió a denunciar a Ballard como un “abusador”. “Tiene 23 causas de abuso y fue echado de todas las organizaciones de las que había sido parte. Yo trabajo para proteger a las víctimas de trata. Yo cuido mi gobierno, le dijimos al presidente que no lo reciba” lanzó la ministra.

 