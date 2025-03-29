Caruso Lombardi sale a la cancha de la política

El DT encabezará la lista del MID en la elección a legisladores porteños. Se suma a Oscar Zago, que no terminó de llegar a un acuerdo con el PRO. El diputado viene de protagonizar varios escándalos en el Congreso tras su alejamiento de La Libertad Avanza.

“Me parece que es un buen momento de pegar un salto y ayudar a la gente”, dijo Caruso Lombardi en su presentación.