Convenio del Banco Ciudad para emprendimientos de viviendas

Con el objetivo de seguir impulsando el acceso a la vivienda en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, el Banco Ciudad y el Instituto de Vivienda de la Ciudad (IVC), firmaron un convenio para el desarrollo de nuevos emprendimientos de vivienda, en el marco del “Programa Fideicomiso para la Construcción de Viviendas Sociales”.

El mismo tiene como objetivo la planificación y el desarrollo de políticas de promoción y acceso a la vivienda para trabajadores.
La sinergia entre el Banco Ciudad, el Instituto de Vivienda de la Ciudad, desarrolladores y las organizaciones apunta a facilitar los diferentes procesos, desde la generación de viviendas nuevas, hasta alcanzar la titularidad de los trabajadores de su primera vivienda, en el ámbito de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires.

Para tal fin se contempla la creación de líneas de créditos intermedios para el financiamiento de desarrollos inmobiliarios y su transformación posterior en créditos hipotecarios para la adquisición de las unidades funcionales.

El acuerdo fue refrendado por el presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A. Laje, y su par del IVC, Leonardo L. Coppola, en un encuentro que tuvo lugar ayer por la tarde en la casa matriz de la entidad financiera, Florida 302 – CABA; en el que también estuvieron presentes el vicepresidente del Banco Ciudad Guillermo Romero, el subsecretario de Integración y Desarrollo Sostenible del Sur, Marcelo Roberto Di Mario, el director Diego Ariel Weck y la gerenta general del IVC Pía Guardamagna.

Al respecto, Guillermo A. Laje, destacó: “Nuestro objetivo es brindar instrumentos y soluciones financieras para la concreción de proyectos de desarrollo social y productivos en la Ciudad, y con esta iniciativa queremos brindar a los trabajadores nuevas alternativas para acceder a la ansiada vivienda familiar”.