Cuando en una cancha aparece Shakespeare, para Russo que lo mira desde el cielo

Belleza , sentimientos contradictorios. “Todo se cura con amor” había dicho Miguel. El hijo lo despidió con un gol al cielo.

Cómo puede  ser que un simple partido de fútbol sea la sintesis del todo, de la vida misma. Noventa minutos en los cuales se entremezclan los sentimientos : la pasión, el dolor , la tragedia pero también , en la irrupción de segundos, la felicidad que  hace llorar de alegría

El hijo de Miguel quiso jugar el partido un día despues de la muerte de su padre. Como aquellos actores que quieren purgar su dolor en escena.

Tuvo que empujarla , deslizándose por el verde césped. Casi como en la vida lo hacemos todos sin darnos cuenta. Despues de mirar al cielo , arrodillado, dijo tras el partido : “Le mando un beso al cielo”.

Nacho fue ovacionado por los hinchas de Tigre y aplaudido respetuosamente por todos los demás , como en el fondo  siempre queremos que  el Fideo Di María festeje.

El gol se lo hizo a Newell’s, para que todo encajara. El rival eterno de su papá. Romero, desbordó por izquierda y  siempre lo estuvo mirando para pasársela.Una prosa colectiva para sellar las lágrimas de  mayor felicidad.

Fuiste el primero en subirme a Primera. Fuiste el primero en apoyarme en mi enfermedad. Fuiste el primero que me ayudó como DT. Siempre me ayudaste cuando necesitaba un consejo. Todo mi respeto para vos, Miguel. Fuerza familia Russo”, escribió el ex delantero, que  dirige al plantel leproso.

El fútbol que plantea partido a partido la escena de un acto bélico , enseñó por estos dias , su otra cara: la del respeto y admiración al rival, cuando muestra lealtad en al competencia,

Fue a los 21:24 del primer tiempo. El desahogo de entender que despues del dolor siempre hay que levantarse y seguir jugando.

Una mirada a la cámara para exhibir un tatuaje que tiene sobre sus costillas, ni más ni menos que la frase que dijo su papá: “Todo se cura con amor”. Shakespeare lo había escrito antes.

Horacio Caride