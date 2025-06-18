Detras de Canosa se vienen otros cambios

Se confirmó que a Viviana Canosa no le renuevan el contrato. Suar esperó el momento de uan definición cantada. Aprovechando ese envión, los programadores del canal quieren volver armar la mañana . Apuntan a dos programas que también estarpia con fecha de vencimiento. Por un lado, el magacine que conduce Belén Ludueña. También habrá cambiós levandanto el programa de chimentos que conduce Pampito.