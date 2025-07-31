“El clan Zamora”: todos los familiares nombrados en Tigre y los $40 millones mensuales

El intendente ubicó en el Municipio a su esposa, sus hijas, un hermano, y hasta sus yernos.

El nepotismo sigue siendo una práctica habitual en el Estado. El Municipio de Tigre es un buen ejemplo de eso. El intendente Julio Zamora ubicó a su esposa, sus hijas, un hermano, y hasta sus yernos. En total, todo el clan cobra sueldos por encima de los $40 millones mensuales, según registros públicos a los que tuvo acceso este medio.

Arranquemos por el intendente. Su sueldo bruto asciende a los $13.137.802. Su esposa, Gisela Hortazo, es secretaria de Desarrollo Social y recibe un sueldo de $6.186.000. Algos similar se lleva una de sus hijas, Gabriela Zamora, secretaria de Gobierno.

La otra hija de Zamora, Magalí, es directora de Recursos Humanos con un sueldo de $811.696 bruto (sin obra social)

La listado continúa con Mario Zamora, hermano del intendente.  Los registros revelan que cobra $6.149.899, siempre hablando de sueldo bruto.

Los otros integrantes del clan son:

Andrés Pérez (Yerno – Director de Habilitaciones)
$2.032.490 (según registros de ANSES)

Damián Roche (Yerno – Cargo político)
$ 3.985.789 bruto

Graciela Basso (Cuñada – Directora de Cultura)

Sueldo Bruto de más de 2 millones

Elecciones en Septiembre

Zamora es candidato a senador de Somos en la Primera sección electoral. En varias entrevistas recientes dijo que no va a ser testimonial y que va a asumir en diciembre en caso de acceder a la banca. Aspira a quedar afuera de la pelea entre LLA y Fuerza Patria. “Son dos extremos que están en la desmesura. Nosotros buscamos incidir con mesura, siendo fundamentalistas del diálogo”, señaló en declaraciones a Radio Con Vos.