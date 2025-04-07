En A24 quedó un micrófono abierto y hubo lío

Son cosas que pueden pasar. En A24 dejaron un micrófono abierto cuando fueron a un corte y se escuchó a uno de los conductores criticar a un colega. “No es que no le hace bien a él … No, no, a la pantalla … Y a todos los que trabajamos de esto no nos hace bien, aunque trabajemos en otro canal”, dijo. ¿A quién se refería?