En el celular del contador de Kueider apareció el nombre de Aníbal Fernández

El contador José Carlos Nogueras se mensajeaba con dos allegados al ex ministro.

El contador José Carlos Nogueras es una pieza clave en la novela de Edardo Kueider. Para la Justicia, participó de la mayoría de las maniobras para ocultar su verdadero patrimonio. En sus teléfonos (usaba varios), aparecieron mensajes con allegados a Aníbal Fernández, según consta en el expediente judicial.

“También se ponderan las comunicaciones que tuvo, pocos días después de serle concedida la exención y durante el desarrollo de los múltiples allanamientos practicados en autos, con personas cercanas al ex Ministro de Seguridad de la Nación (Dr. Aníbal Fernández), lo que denota sus altos vínculos”, dice la resolución de la jueza Arroyo Salgado que ordenó los últimos allanamientos y detenciones.

¿Quiénes son esas personas? Lucas Festucca, quien trabajó en el Ministerio de Seguridad, en Yacimientos Carboníferos Rio Turbio (YCRT), y en la Cámara de senadores PBA. Además fue socio de un hijo de Fernández en “125 producciones SA”, una productora que hizo hizo un documental sobre la historia del Club Atlético Quilmes junto a Andrea del Boca.

El contador de Kueider también se comunicó con Juan Manuel Paez, un hombre cercano a Fernández.

Los dos contactos estaban agendados en los celulares del contador.

Lo llamativo es que las llamadas y los mensajes fueron a mediados de diciembre, luego de la detención de Kueider.