En los días menos republicanos desde 1983, Milei encabeza su segundo discurso en el Congreso

La cadena nacional será esta noche. Milei atravesó unas semanas plagadas de polémicas por LIBRA y los ministros de la Corte nombrados por decreto.

Milei comenzó su camino como presidente dándole la espalda al Congreso, gesto que no fue debidamente ponderado como un aviso grave de su relación con las instituciones. El de este sábado, será su tercer discurso ante una Asamblea Legislativa. Siempre lo hizo cantando un show y despreciando el rol de los diputados y senadores. La de hoy no será la excepción.

Se espera, sin embargo, otros agravantes. La cobertura periodística restringida, la reivindicación del nombramiento de los dos postulantes a la Corte por decreto, y una notoria ausencia de representantes de las bancas opositoras junto con la posibilidad que los gobernadores también hagan mutis por el foro.

Al controversial Ariel Lijo lo sentarán al lado de los demás cortesanos como un gesto de rechazo al titular de la Corte quien demora tomarle juramento y aceptar su licencia como juez federal.

Días muy complicados en el aspecto republicano, esas directrices aparentemente abstractas para el ciudadano común pero que siempre terminan complejizando la convivencia en sociedad y también aspectos económicos.

Significativas fueron las advertencias en la semana de las Cámaras empresarias, sobre todo las que representa los intereses de los EEUU en la Argentina.  ¿Cómo se horrorizas estos directivos empresarios teniendo en su nación poderosa al émulo de Milei? Son las clásicas contradicciones del maridaje capitalista, a tener muy en cuenta en países emergentes y con necesidades urgentes de inversiones.

AMCHAM lo resumió así:  “institucionalidad y seguridad jurídica son claves para la competitividad”.

A todo esto, el Gobierno insiste que episodios como el tuit del presidente al respaldar la criptomoneda LIBRA y provocar una estafa de dimensiones internacionales no debería afectar el futuro acuerdo con el FMI.

Bancadas opositoras, inclusive por afuera del kirchnerismo duro, evitarán el recinto junto con la posibilidad de que mandatarios provinciales hagan lo mismo.  La Rosada trabaja contrarreloj para que eso no ocurra. 

Milei cerró su infancias previas al discurso frente a la Asamblea, insinuando su gusto por las intervenciones políticas a territorios federales. El ataque fue directo hacia el gobernador Kicillof, quien está atravesando una crisis de seguridad en su territorio. Hay bocanadas de fuego que salen de la boca del León.  Milei nos dijo que no entiende de criptomonedas  , ¿ Entenderá de limites institucionales?

Horacio Caride