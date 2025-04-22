Una cámara oculta muestra al presidente de San Lorenzo recibiendo una coima

Se trata de Fernando Moretti. El rival de Tinelli quedó expuesto recibiendo 25 mil dólares.

Si Francisco se levantara de la tumba. Justo a poco del homenaje que le hizo el club a la muerte del Papa estalla un verdadero escándalo. El periodista Tomás Méndez, el mismo que reveló los nombres expuestos en la denuncia de Viviana Canosa, puso al aire, en canal 9, una investigación con cámara oculta incluída. Se lo ve al presidente de San Lorenzo, Fernando Moretti, recibiendo una coima de parte de la familia de un juvenil para ser fichado en el club.

La madre del joven futbolista le paga 25.000 dólares en efectivo a Moretti (en dos cuotas), quien guarda el dinero en el saco sin contarlo, y se asegura de que su hijo pase a formar parte del club, aún cuando “hay mejores”, según se escucha en el diálogo.

Si querés contalo … ¿No lo contás?“, le dicen a Moretti, quien sonríe y se la calza en el bolsillo. El dirigente había dado todo el día notas periodísticas por el homenaje que le hará el club al Sumo Pontífice.

En las imágenes, junto al presidente del club de Boedo aparece un funcionario de tercera línea de la Jefatura de Gabinete, llamado Francisco Sánchez Gamino, que se desempeñaba como director de Estudios para el Desarrollo Nacional. Según publicó Infobae, el funcionario ya fue echado.