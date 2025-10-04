Fabiola Yáñez volvió a Buenos Aires de incógnito y pidió seguridad

La ex primera dama trajo al país al hijo del expresidente para que pueda reencontrase con su padre.

Pasó más de un año desde que estalló el escándalo. La causa judicial está a un paso del juicio oral aunque todavía hay intentos en marcha para frenarla, con abogados de renombre ofreciendo todo lo que está a su alcance. Esta semana, Fabiola Yáñez aterrizó en Buenos Aires de incógnito.

Pocas personas se enteraron del viaje. Hasta el entorno se enteró a horas de que aterrice en Ezeiza. La ex primera dama pidió que no trascienda su lugar de alojamiento temporario y hasta reclamó una custodia personal como la que tenía durante gran parte de su estadía en Madrid.

El motivo de la visita de Yáñez fue facilitar un reencuentro de su hijo con Alberto Fernández, que venía reclamando ese derecho. La situación ocurrió el viernes. Los testigos cuentan que fue muy emotivo.