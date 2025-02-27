García-Mansilla adentro, el Kraken tiene que esperar

La Corte debatirá si aprueba la licencia de Lijo el jueves próximo.

La Corte Suprema finalmente le tomó juramento a Manuel García-Mansilla, el candidato propuesto por el Gobierno que ni siquiera tenía dictamen de comisión. De esta manera, el catedrático podría estar presente en el acto del 1 de marzo. En cambio, el juez Ariel Lijo deberá esperar una semana más. Recién el 6 de marzo, la Corte tratará la licencia, que ya fue otorgada por la Cámara Federal.

Hasta ese momento, la Corte tendrá 4 miembros y Lijo seguirá a cargo de dos juzgados. Recién cuando jure y asuma, esos juzgados se pondrán a sorteo. Hay 3 candidatos en principio: Ramos, Ercolini y Martínez de Giorgi. Pero en Tribunales hablan de 2 candidatos para 2 puestos porque Martínez de Giorgi viene de un problema de salud.

La jura de Garcia-Mansilla se concretó a las 12.20 en el Salón Bermejo del 4 piso del Palacio de Tribunales en presencia de Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz, y Ricardo Lorenzetti. También estuvieron presentes el secretario de Justicia de la Nación, Sebastián Amerio, los Secretarios de Corte y secretarios letrados del tribunal.

Lijo, apodado el Kraken, por los libertarios en las redes, deberá espera una semana más. Si la Corte no aprueba su licencia, no le quedará otra opción que renunciar.

El kraken es una enorme y colosal criatura marina de la mitología nórdica descrita comúnmente como un tipo de pulpo, calamar gigante o medusa que, emergiendo de las profundidades, ataca barcos y devora a los marineros.