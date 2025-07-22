La caca del programa de Guido huele mal en el 13

Lo adelantamos en este sitio. La idea innovadora del nuevo programa de Guido Kaczka es que los perritos suman dinero de acuerdo a si hace necesidades fisiológicas en un sistema de postas. El pis tiene un valor y la caca otro mayor. Entretenido para los televidentes pero complicado para los de limpieza que se quejaron. El tema llego al piso de arriba, ya que al día siguiente, los administrativos seguirán olfateando olor a popó del perro.