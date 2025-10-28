Las provincias donde perdió LLA: cuál fue la mayor diferencia y dónde se quedó sin nada

El Gobierno no pudo festejar en provincias peronistas. Hay resultados ajustados.

Pese a la aplastante y sorprenden victoria de LLA en todo el país, hay nueve provincias donde el huracán violenta tuvo un freno. En siete de esas provincias ganó Fuerza Patria y en dos los gobernadores locales. La peor derrota para Milei, sin duda, fue en Santiago del Estero, donde el gobernador Zamora se quedó con los tres senadores y los tres diputados.

En la categoría de Diputados, la lista de Zamora sacó 51,36% y LLA apenas 14,46%. Una diferencia de casi 37 puntos. Para el Senado, la diferencia fue aún más grande: 56,17% a 13,76%.

En Corrientes, donde no se votó para senadores, se impuso el oficialismo provincial de “Vamos Corrientes”, que lidera el radical Gustavo Valdés. En ese caso, la diferencia fue de menos de un punto: 33,91% a 32,67%. 

En la tierra de Gildo Insfrán, otra vez no hubo sorpresas. LLA perdió 58,35 % a 35,87% pero se quedó con 1 diputado

En Tucumán, la diferencia con el primero fue de más de 15 puntos: 50,57% a 35,12%.

En Catamarca, LLA salio segunda, a 12 puntos del FP, pero se quedó con 1 diputado: 45,66 % a 33,63 %

La Rioja es una de las provincias donde hay un empate técnico y el resultado se puede dar vuelta en el escrutinio definitivo.
Hasta ahora es 43,57 % a 43,27 % a favor de Frente Patria.

En San Juan, LLA terminó tercero pero se quedó con 1 diputado: 34,44 %, 31% y 26 %. 

En La Pampa, LLA salió segundo a menos de un punto: 44,59 % a 43,56 %. También habrá que esperar el resultado definitivo.

En Santa Cruz, la lista violenta terminó segunda a menos de un punto: 32,10 % a 31,66%. La lista del gobernador quedó tercera, lo que desató una crisis política: renunciaron todos los ministros.