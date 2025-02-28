Lijo estaría el sábado en el Congreso

Si no hay alguna sorpresa entre viernes y sábado, el juez Ariel Lijo estará sentado el sábado en el Congreso en la apertura de las sesiones ordinarias. Así fue acordado con el Gobierno aunque todavía no pudo asumir en la Corte Suprema.

La definición se postergó para el jueves 6 de marzo. Ese día, los miembros del Máximo Tribunal debatirán si aceptan la licencia (ya aprobada por la Cámara Federal) y le toman juramento. En cambio, ya asumió García- Mansilla. Para el Gobierno, fue un aval claro al decreto de Milei.