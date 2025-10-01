Los gobernadores juegan fuerte con un acto de cierre en Obras

Según pudo saber Expediente, los mandatarios provinciales que quiere quebrar la polarización electoral, harán una demostración de fuerzas en el pleno corazón del país. Expectativas para el 26 de octubre.

Tras su paso en la provincia de Chubut, el pool de gobernadores distanciados del kirchnerismo y del actual gobierno nacional , tendrá su acto de cierre de campaña en plena ciudad de Buenos Aires . El escenario quedará pegado a la entrada de la provincia de Buenos Aires , por zona norte, en el mítico estadio de Obras Sanitarias.

La confirmación surgió por el grupo de Whatssap que tiene los gobernadores con su articulador , el cordobés Juan Schiaretti. Los referentes federales quieren jugar fuerte para medir la expectativa del electorado en regular sus enojos , e ir por una opción moderada para salir de la crisis política y económica.

Seguramente quedarán , tras la jornada cívica del 26 de octubre , como una tercera fuerza. La competencia es frente a su propio espejo, ya que la denominada autopista del medio viene fracasando en diferentes intentos y envases, Nunca antes había tenido el apoyo de escudo de un grupo de gobernadores, entre los que se destacan Llaryora, Pullaro y Nacho Torres.

Tendrán candidatos en todo el territorio nacional .En la ciudad , el acuerdo fue alcanzado con los radicales que llevan como cabeza a Martín Lousteau ( hacia una diputación) en alianza con la dirigente Graciela Ocaña. En la ciudad tienen competencia por el mismo público con Facundo Manes. Hasta último momento se intentó la confluencia, pero fue imposible. Hubo fuertes cruces entre el médico neurólogo y el vice decano de la UBA, el radical Emiliano Yacobitti.

Los gobernadores pusieron como tercer candidato a diputado , al consultor de extracción justicialista : Gustavo Marangoni. En la provincia de Buenos Aires , el punto de referencia del armado federal es el flaco Randazzo.

Provincias Unidas se animará a la centralidad de un acto político en Obras Sanitarias. Su norte es acumular en lo nacional un piso apreciable de más de 10 puntos que le permita ser una referencia de salida ante posibles agravamientos institucionales.

 