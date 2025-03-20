Los hackers se ensañaron con Espert

Durante la noche del miércoles, el diputado nacional de La Libertad Avanza (LLA) José Luis Espert sufrió el hackeo de su cuenta de X. En uno de los mensajes, se hacía referencia al tuit que el presidente Javier Milei subió sobre la criptomoneda $LIBRA en el mes de febrero y otros posteos con ironías al escándalo.

El hackeo fue confirmado por Mercedes González, la esposa del economista y este jueves el presidente de la Comisión de Presupuesto y Hacienda brindó explicaciones.

Espert recuperó la cuenta pero hasta el jueves a las 14 horas, los mensajes seguían borrados.