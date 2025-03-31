Martín Menem peleó por entrar al VIP

Se lo vio en una de las jornadas del Lollapalooza. El titular de la Cámara de Diputados instó a los integrantes del cordón de seguridad privad a dejarlo entrar al sector VIP pese a no tener la pulserita. Después de mucha discusión, logró el objetivo. Fue en la última jornada del domingo, mientras cantaba Olivia Rodrigo.