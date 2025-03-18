El aumento de los medicamentos marca la agenda de la campaña porteña

Ahora el gobierno nacional dice que tiene un plan para bajarlos. El farmaceútico Peretta les marca la cancha.

Los precios de los medicamentos en farmacias porteñas están imposibles. Sobre todo para la canasta de los jubilados a quienes no se les ha actualizado el bono. Los actores marcadores de precios están concentrados en un par de laboratorios. Argentina constituye el cuarto país consumidor de medicamentos. Los remedios aumentan mes a mes por encima de la inflación.

La falta de competencia en el sector fue advertida por el Secretario General de Farmaceúticos y Bioquímicos, Marcelo Peretta, quien lo utiliza de norte en su campaña como candidato a legislador porteño. El asunto comenzó a inquietar al gobierno nacional que pretende sacar provecho de la interna del PRO para capitalizar una buena performance en la ciudad el próximo 18 de mayo.

Para colmo el gobierno ha modificado el sistema de medicamentos gratuitos por PAMI burocratizando el sistema de admisión de la gratuidad. En el arranque de la semana,anunciaron un plan (tardío) para abaratar los precios de mecidamentos que comprendería  que los laboratorios locales produzcan drogas de alto impacto cuya venta hoy es monopólica.

Según Peretta “el gobierno miente, lo anunciado representa un mercado mínimo de la canasta de medicamentos”. Y agregó: “hay que apuntar a los productos masivos que son los que consumen la mayoría de los pacientes”.

 Promete llevar a la Legislatura proyectos concretos para lograrlo. “Tengo la receta y los remedios para CABA” , es su leimotiv.