“No seas irrespetuoso”: el enojo de Toto Caputo con un periodista

El ministro se sacó cuando le preguntaron por los dólares que tiene afuera del país.

La conferencia de prensa venía bien hasta que una pregunta rompió el clima. El ministro Luis Toto Caputo se enojó con un periodista del sitio El Destape, de Roberto Navarro, que le preguntó si va a traer los dólares que tiene afuera del país.

“No seas irrespetuoso, no te pases de listo”, le contestó Caputo al periodista Jonathan Heguier. Y agregó: “Hiciste una afirmación, vos dijiste que tenía dólares en el colchón … tener dólares en el exterior puede tener cualquier argentino”.

Luego el vocero Manuel Adorni aprovechó el cruce para bajar línea. “Tratemos que los que preguntan entienden de temas económicos”, lanzó. Lo cierto es que la conferencia se hizo en la Casa Rosada, cuando se podría haber realizado desde el Ministerio de Economía, con los acreditados en esa cartera.