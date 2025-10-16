Pullaro se tiene fe: “nosotros vamos a poner el próximo presidente”

Provincias Unidas puso primera en un acto de campaña en Obras. Pronostican consolidarse como la tercer fuerza en las legislativas nacionales.

El gobernador de Santa Fe , Maximiliano Pullaro, le inyectó optimismo a la campaña por parte del conglomerado de mandatarios provinciales , llamado : Provincias Unidas. Llevaran candidaturas a legisladores en 16 distritos. Aspiran a que el 27 se hable de ellos como una expresion de alternativa d poder hacia el 2027.

La polarización reinante es un obstáculo difícil de sortear para estos gobernadores que son articulados por el Gringo Schiaretti. El número mágico para ellos sería alcanzar al menos 10 puntos de los 20 quedarían a repartir ente los que tomas distancia tanto del kirchnerismo como de la LLA.

Cuando el gobierno promete a EEUU y organismos prestamistas internacionales que se abocará  a procurara consensos en el Parlamento, Provincias Unidas es el nervio a trabajar. Ellos fueron el factotum para aprobar la Ley basamental de la motosierra, La Ley de Bases desregulatoria.

Sin embargo, ese inicial apalancamiento se dilapidó. A partir de una política unilateral, se fueron formando nudos en ambas cámaras legislativas que se afianzaron cuando el ejecutivo negó fondos de los ATN.

El formato de presentación en Obras Sanitarias fue el de un “Conversatorio”, en el que se sumaron Martín Lousteau, Martín Llaryora y Nacho Torres , entre otros mandatarios y legisladores.

 

 