Quién es la senadora K que le pidió el indulto a Milei: la “Su Giménez” de Bariloche que fue reina

Silvina García Larraburu es senadora hace casi 12 años. Primero de la mano de Pichetto y ahora de CFK. Su historial en al política,

Silvina García Larraburu proviene de una familia militante, de clase media, y desde chica participó en la política de Río Negro. Su carrera arrancó a mediados de los 90′, como secretaria de Protocolo del intendente de Bariloche. Fue escalando posiciones. Primero fue concejal, luego diputada y terminó como senadora nacional.

“Era la primer pichettista y luego se hizo kirchnerista”, cuenta un dirigente de esa provincia que conoce cada uno de sus movimientos. Traducido: primero ascendió de la mano de Miguel Angel Pichetto hasta que se enamoró de los Kirchner, especialmente de Cristina.

García Larraburu es muy querida por la gente de Bariloche. “Es una especie de Susana Giménez, la gente la quiere, pero nunca hizo nada por la ciudad y siempre queda bien parada“, grafica otro dirigente. Pese a esa imagen, nunca quiso ser intendenta.

En cambio, los dirigentes políticos de Bariloche, aquellos que la conocen desde que fue Reina de la Nieve, no tienen una buena impresión de su ascenso político. “Ella quiere reelegir a fin de año porque se le vence el mandato y va a hacer todo lo posible para quedar bien con Cristina”, advierte un veterano. En ese mundillo político de Bariloche la apodan “Silvina Garcia No Laburo”. 

La senadora fue noticia esta semana porque le pidió al presidente Javier Milei que indulte a Cristina. En realidad lo hizo delante del jefe de Gabinete Guillermo Francos.

Ya había sido noticia hace mucho cuando le regaló a Cristina una valiosa pulsera. Esa joyita está valuada en más de 1000 dólares.

 