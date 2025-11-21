Tomás Méndez de raid policial

El periodista Tomás Méndez pasó un mal momento al advertir que le faltaba su celular. Fue cuando comenzaba su programa de streaming. Uno de sus colaboradores le prestó su teléfono y llamó a un contacto de seguridad. En el auto que lo transportaba ya no estaba su artefacto.

Rápidamente se dedujo que el celular de Méndez ya había entrado en un circuito de reventa clandestina y esteba en una casa de un barrio peligroso. Tomó la decisión de subirse a un patrullero e ir por lo que le pertenecía. El operativo fue exitoso y audaz, por cierto.