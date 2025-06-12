Un hombre cercano a Wado De Pedro es uno de acusados por el ataque a TN y canal 13

José Lepere fue viceministro del Interior y concejal de Almirante Brown.

José Lepere fue el número dos de Wado de Pedro como ministro del Interior y siempre tuvo una participación activa en la militancia camporista en Almirante Brown. En ese partido del sur bonaerense presidió el bloque de concejales del Frente para la Victoria, de 2015 a 2019.

En 2014 su función era la de prosecretario de Coordinación Operativa del Senado de la Nación. Pero para 2015 pasó a ser subsecretario general de la Presidencia durante nueve meses bajo el mandato de Cristina Kirchner, nuevamente siendo la mano derecha de Wado en ese puesto.

Además, en 2019 fue candidato del Frente de Todos a senador provincial por la Tercera Sección Electoral.

El martes a la noche, Lepere fue a la casa de Cristina Kirchner y tuiteó: “Van a seguir viendo peronismo hasta el fin de sus vidas. Nos van a encontrar más organizados que nunca”.

Screenshot

Luego fue parte de la columna de La Cámpora que fue a romper todo en las instalaciones de TN y canal 13. La Policía de la Ciudad identificó hasta ahora a 4 personas. Uno es Lepere y los otros tres son militantes de Tres de Febrero. El único detenido hasta el momento es Alberto Enrique Alejandro Grasso Rivaldi (34), quien fue hallado durante la madrugada del miércoles en el cruce de Carlos Calvo y San José tomando cerveza y conversando con otros militantes, poco después de haber provocado los destrozos en el canal.