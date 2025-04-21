Yuyito González anunció que se separó de Milei

Yuyito González anunció su separación de Javier Milei. Tras casi un año de relación, la conductora reveló que su romance con el Presidente llegó a su fin. En el arranque de su programa, Amalia “Yuyito” González reveló que ya no está en pareja con Javier Milei.

“Quiero contarles a todos que no voy a dar ningún tipo de explicación ni voy a hacer de esto una novela”, advirtió antes de dar la noticia.