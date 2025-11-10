Alberto involucró a Tenembaum en sus comentarios lujuriosos sobre Tamara

Volvió sobre el escándalo del video con la hija de Pettinato. Dijo que todo se trató de una broma para el periodista.

Un actor de la política con todas las letras. Alberto Fernández dio una larga entrevista al streaming de Tomás Rebord. Habló de todo y entre las cosas que dijo se justificó por el video lujurioso con Tamara Pettinato al desviar la atención.

Alberto tiene una nueva versión sobre ese video. “Decime algo lindo”, quedó para la posteridad. El ex presidente aclara que ese dicho fue una broma para Ernesto Tenembaum, quien lo habrá maltratado con un comentario sobre su gobierno.

Según Alberto, le propuso a Tamara un chiste para aflojar tensiones con el programa radial, donde la panelista sigue participando. Tamara Pettinato no era mi amante solo era una amiga, casada con un funcionario mio. La invité a la noche a que me entreviste. La senté en el sillón presidencial y le pedí que me diga algo lindo porque Tenembaun me había maltratado”, manifestó.

A los integrantes del streaming, la nueva versión de Alberto les pareció alucinante.Poco creíble.

 

 

