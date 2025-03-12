Ari Paluch volvió a pedir disculpas

“¿Es tan fácil conseguir burundanga? Porque tu locutora Noelia es linda chica…”. Esa fue la frase de Ari Pauluch en el pase con Beto Casella que encendió una nueva polémica. Rápidamente, pidió disculpas: “Quiero pedir disculpas genuinamente a Noe, la locutora de Beto Casella, por un chiste imprudente que hice esta mañana”.

Parece que Ari no aprende más. Su historial hizo que estuviera semi cancelado y varias marcas que lo acompañaban en El Exprimidor lo abandonaron.