Canosa, con el último aliento en el 13, insinuó presiones de Milei

La conductora se quebró. Dijo que siente una gran pena por sus compañeros que se quedan sin trabajo. Cree que volverá pronto en otra pantalla.

Una auténtica Canosa se vio el viernes. A punto del llanto, abrió el programa haciendo un tiempo de descuento de lo que le queda al aire. En su editorial siempre figuraron de fondo fotos desorbitadas de Milei. Insinuó que su programa se levanta por presiones políticas. Se solidarizó con otros periodistas atacados por el presidente. Su equipo quedó tildado.

Canosa aspira a volver a la pantalla televisiva pronto. Hay negociaciones con C5N mientras disfruta de su reconciliación con Rial, haciendo un streaming en Carnaval.