Cómo entender el fenómeno del tango tomando la calle Gardel y llegando a la avenida Piazzolla

El espectáculo Troesma pasó pro el teatro cine 25 de Mayo, lugar icónico donde fue la ultima presentación de Carlitos en Argentina.Marcelo Mazzarello craneó un homenaje que explica que el tango siempre espera.

En una suerte de biografía amable del Zorzal. Troesma se puede ver también cómo un cuentito que explica la constitución de la musica ciudadana en un a linea de tiempo que va desde una imaginaria calle Gardel y la avenida Piazzolla.

Es la ruta a la nostalgia que solo hay que reactivarla para revivir una pasión latente. El actor, Marcelo Mazzarello, exhibe oficio en el rol de un presentador radial de época ,  hilvanando el devenir del mito que murió joven y bello, en el fatídico vuelo de Medellin.

Cono expresa el también guionista y director de la obra,  el espectáculo nació con la idea de “evocar una emoción “. La misma se pone a flor de piel al recordar que en el teatro cine 25 de mayo, en el cual se presentó Troesma, es el mismo del histórico hecho de la última presentación de Gardel, en la argentina .

Un 10 de diciembre de 1933 inolvidable , colmado de gente que traspaso las instalaciones del teatro de Villa Urquiza. Una multitud que tuvo la gracia de disfrutarlo cantar un rato en las calles a los que habían quedado afuera, en un humilde gesto del hombre de la eterna sonrisa. El popular cantante “se despedirá así del público de Villa Urquiza antes de su partida para Hollywood y Europa”.

En el espectáculo se cruzan Gardel y Astor,  una inevitable parada para apreciar el curso de la historia tanguera. Aquél pibe, asentado en Nueva York, que casi como una travesura fue al hotel de la troupe Gardeliana para pedirle un autógrafo a Carlitos, ya que el padre de Astor lo admiraba con devoción. Gardel vio en ese pequeño genio su continuidad , un. paso adelantado a todos los que después cuestionarían al autor de Adiós Nonino , como una suerte de “asesino” del Tango tradicional.

El destino quiso que Astor no se subiera al avion de la tragedia , ya que sus padres no los autorizaron a hacer esa ultima gira del Zorzal .A Piazzolla le quedó atragantado el proyecto de hacer una ópera sobre la vida de Gardel. Sin duda , de su magistral mano hubiera sido un éxito mundial.

Troesma es quizás ese pequeño homenaje para hilvanar ambas trayectorias  donde Pichuco es una parada intermedia al corazón de fuelle. Fenomenal la participación de la Orquesta del Plata. El contrabajista se roba las miradas, con su larga barba y lookete,  traspolado del mítico recital Woodstock.

Durante la filmación de El día que me quieras, cuando Gardel canta “Sus ojos se cerraron”, el director, John Reinhardt, exclamó “That man has a tear in his throat!” (¡Ese hombre tiene una lágrima en la garganta!).

Astor lo recordó en una emotiva carta homenaje en 1978 a su querido Charlie:

Al poco tiempo te fuiste con Lepera y tus guitarristas a Hollywood. ¿Te acordás que me mandaste dos telegramas para que me uniera a ustedes con mi bandoneón? Era la primavera del 35 y yo cumplía 14 años. Los viejos no me dieron permiso y el sindicato tampoco. Charlie, ¡me salvé! En vez de tocar el bandoneón estaría tocando el arpa.
Horacio Caride