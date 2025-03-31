Cristina agitó el avispero político y judicial con dos movimientos

Presentó un recurso de queja en la causa Vialidad y dejó trascender que podría ser candidata.

Ante un grupo de intendentes, el domingo por la noche, Cristina Kirchner dejó trascender que podría ser candidata a diputada en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Su eventual candidatura fue una movida ante el posible desdoblamiento de las elecciones, tal como pretende Axel Kicillof.

La instalación de CFK como posible candidata trascendió luego de que esta maña el ministro de Gobierno bonaerense, Carlos Bianco, reafirmó la intención de Kicillof de desdoblar las elecciones en la provincia de Buenos Aires, tema que genera una feroz interna con Cristina Kirchner, Máximo Kirchner y La Cámpora, quienes se resisten a esa iniciativa. Además, Bianco reclamó que la legislatura apruebe de una vez la suspensión de las PASO.

Hay tres posturas bien diferenciadas: el gobernador Kicillof defiende el desdoblamiento antes de las elecciones nacionales; el Frente Renovador proponía hacerlo después; y una tercera línea (la que responde a Máximo y a Cristina Kirchner) quiere mantener el esquema de elecciones concurrentes.

En paralelo a ese debate interno, se sumó el frente judicial. Cristina presentó un recurso de queja por la causa Vialidad y su suerte ahora solo depende de la Corte Suprema. La gran duda es si habrá una definición antes del comienzo del calendario electoral.

 