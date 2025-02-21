Cristina Kirchner se subió a un avión privado para ir a ver a Pepe Mujica

Viajó junto al ex ministro Nicolás Trotta, el empresario Víctor Santa María, asesores y custodia.

Cristina Kirchner voló este jueves desde el aeropuerto de San Fernando en un avión privado para ver a Pepe Mujica en Uruguay. La foto de austeridad en la casa del ex presidente de Uruguay, que buscó contrastar con la gira de Javier Milei a Estados Undios, se chocó con el lujo del jet privado.

La ex presidenta viajó junto al ex ministro Nicolás Trotta, el sindicalista y empresario de medios Víctor Santa María, asesores y custodia, según reveló Nicolas Wiñaski en A24.

También la acompañó su secretario privado Diego Bermúdez Bringue, a su vez actual prosecretario del bloque de Unión Ciudadana en el Senado., y Diego Carbone, otro histórico de su entrono, comisario mayor retirado de la Policía Federal y jefe de su custodia.

El avión partió minutos antes de las 15 desde San Fernando, Se trata de un avión Cessna 550 Citation II matrícula LV-BRE, administrado por una empresa de taxi aéreo.