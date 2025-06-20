Cristina quiere una lista sábana para ingresar a su departamento

Los abogados de la ex vicepresidenta apelaron la orden del TOF 2 de poner un límite a los ingresos.

Cristina Kirchner sigue tirando de la cuerda. A través de sus abogados, apeló la decisión del TOF 2 de ponerle un límite a las visitas en su casa. Los jueces habían reclamado que presente, en 48 horas hábiles, un listado de familiares, custodios, médicos y abogados. El resto de las personas deberían pedir autorización. Pero la ex vicepresidenta se resiste a esa restricción.

El jueves a la noche, sobre el filo del plazo, ingresó al departamento Mayra Mendoza, la intendenta de Quilmes, que no responde a ninguno de los rubros autorizados.

Horas después, Cristina anunció que apelará la medida. “No estamos incumpliendo nada, se apeló, sino iremos a Casación y luego a la Corte”, dijo un allegado. Traducción: la ex vicepresidenta no hará caso a la medida dispuesta por el TOF.

El plazo para presentar el listado vencía el lunes a las 9 de la mañana. Con esta apelación, se descuenta que no lo presentarán.