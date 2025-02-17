Cuando Milei era diputado también promocionaba criptomonedas

El actual escándalo hizo revivir otra polémica intervención tuitera del presidente a favor de la timba financiera.

Sucedió en el 2022. En una entrevista con Ernesto Tenembaum , el entonces diputado nacional, reivindicaba uno de sus posteos a favor de otra criptomoneda. En ese caso, Milei había apoyado a Coinx.

Milei promovió CoinX, una plataforma que prometía altos rendimientos y que posteriormente fue denunciada por estafa.

En aquel momento, el libertario elogió abiertamente a la empresa y aseguró que representaba una solución financiera para los argentinos frente a la inflación.

Sin embargo, un año después, la Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV) prohibió sus operaciones por no estar habilitada para ofrecer inversiones. El colapso de CoinX dejó a miles de inversores con pérdidas millonarias, un desenlace que parece repetirse con la criptomoneda Libra.

 