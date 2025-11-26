Declararon la quiebra de Radio del Plata

El Juzgado Nacional en lo Comercial N° 19 declaró la quiebra de Radio del Plata tras haber verificado reiterados incumplimientos. Una triste historia de una muerte anunciada. El fallo incluye los siguientes puntos:

1. Inhibición general de bienes: El juez ordenó “la inhibición general de bienes de la fallida“, instruyendo a todos los registros para proceder de manera inmediata.

2. Clausura de la sede social y locales: El síndico deberá “proceder a la clausura de la sede social y de la totalidad de los locales de la quebrada“, con habilitación para usar la fuerza pública, allanar domicilios y requerir cerrajeros si fuera necesario.

3. Entrega inmediata de libros y bienes: Radiodifusora del Plata debe entregar sus libros y documentación en 24 horas.