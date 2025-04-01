Dura frase de Macri a Larreta: “Siempre pensó que (Bullrich) era intelectualmente inferior”  

El ex presidente se refirió a los dos candidatos del PRO en las elecciones de 2023. ¿Se van del partido?

En dos entrevistas, Mauricio Macri repitió que Horacio Rodriguez Larreta “no se pudo recuperar” de la interna perdida en 2023, a manos de Patricia Bullrich. “El siempre pensó que (Bullrich) era intelectualmente inferior”, lanzó el ex presidente desnudando una interna feroz.

Recordemos que Larreta se lanzó como candidato por fuera del PRO e instaló la idea del “olor a pis” en la Ciudad.

El ex jefe de Gobierno no tardó en responderle a Macri: “Él perdió con Alberto Fernández, el peor presidente de la historia de la Argentina”. Un dardo venenoso contra el ego del ex presidente.

La decisión de Larreta de ir por afuera del PRO generó una grieta interna. Cuando le preguntaron por el futuro de Bullrich y Larreta dentro del PRO, Macri sostuvo que “son casos distintos”, y trató de esquivar si serán expulsados de su partido. La ministra de Seguridad puso candidatos en la lista de Adorni. En cambio, el ex jefe de Gobierno armó una lista propia que le quitará muchos votos al oficiliasmo en la Ciudad.