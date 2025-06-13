Echaron a un periodista de LN+ por un video polémico

Tomás Díaz Cueto era un móvilero en ascenso. Hubo un festejo por la condena de Cristina. Hya otras teorías por su salida.

El cronista de LN+, Tomás Díaz Cueto, fue despedido de la señal de noticias. La explicación que se dio extra oficial es que al canal le pareció impropio el festejo que el periodista hizo tras la condena de Cristina. El joven aparece en un streamig descorchando un champagne y celebrando eufórico.

El manejo de las redes sociales particulares siempre es un tema de discusión con respecto si comprometes al medio que emplea al periodista. Otros, periodistas, hicieron cosas similares y no sufireron el voto de censura de las empresas. Además, Cueto hizo el acting de festejo dentro de un contexto de un programa de streamig, del cual participa.

 

Otras versiones indican que Cueto vení pidiendo otras oportunidades ya que los mandos le venía advirtiendo que sus posteos eran complicados y hasta se habla de videos polémicos  que iban a trascender .  El trabajo en la calle se le venía complicando ya que le tocaban marchas , lo identificaban y recibía crítica picantes.

 

 