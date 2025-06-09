El caprichito de Lospennato

Dice ahora que no asumiría la banca sino no lo hace también Adorni.

A menos de un mes de ser electa como legisladora porteña, Silvia Lospennato transmitió que su idea sería no asumir la banca y mantener su cargo como diputada nacional, vigente hasta diciembre de 2027.

La decisión causa revuelo en el partido que preside Mauricio Macri, que entienden la jugada como un movimiento que busca evitar que en el Congreso la reemplace una dirigente cercana a Patricia Bullrich.

El dato trascendió el fin de semana, luego de una publicación del portal Letra P, que anticipó que ni ella ni Hernán Lombardi ni Laura Alonso, las tres cabezas de lista, iban a jurar como legisladores porteños el 10 de diciembre.

Por estas horas, cerca de Lospennato tratan de bajarle el nivel de polémica al tema, pero no esquivan que la decisión que tomó la diputada es esperar a que Adorni se pronuncie. En realidad, Adorni ya se pronunció varias veces sobre que asumirá la banca en la legislatura porteña. otro tema es si creerle o no.

Esa incertidumbre es lo que motiva a Lospennato a no asegurar su llegada a la Legislatura en diciembre. “Silvia lo va a decidir cuando lo haga quien ganó la elección”, cuentan en su entorno y agregan que bajó un mensaje dentro del PRO en las reuniones de las últimas semanas: “Si él jura, yo también juro”.

En caso de que Lospennato no asuma su banca como legisladora, su inmediato reemplazo sería Waldo Wolff, sexto en la lista de candidatos y que no pudo acceder debido al 15,92% que sacó el PRO, que garantizó sólo cinco lugares.

También se habló de la posible decisión de Lombardi y Alonso de no asumir sus bancas en la Legislatura porteña.

En el entorno de Alonso, en cambio, no dan lugar a esas versiones. “Laura va a asumir, no hay chances de que no lo haga”, dicen respecto a la actual vocera de la jefatura de Gobierno.

Si ni Lombardi ni Alonso asumen, sus reemplazos serían Victoria Morales Gorleri y Lautaro García Batallán, séptima y octavo en la lista que impulsó el macrismo en la Ciudad.