El escándalo de las cripto: millones de dólares y un tuit que puede traer consecuencias

Milei publicó un mensaje promocionando un proyecto privado y luego lo levantó.

Cerca de las 19 horas de este viernes, Javier Milei hizo un posteo intrigante: “La Argentina Liberal crece! Este proyecto privado se dedicará a incentivar el crecimiento de la economía argentina, fondeando pequeñas empresas y emprendimientos argentinos. El mundo quiere invertir en Argentina”.

Junto al posteo compartió dos links, uno destinado al sitio web del proyecto y el otro con el tag del token. En el sitio oficial de “Viva la Libertad Project”, cuya criptomoneda fue denominada $Libra se sostiene que “Argentina está llena de talento, innovación y emprendedores con grandes ideas, pero los recursos para hacerlas realidad suelen ser limitados”.

El tuit quedó fijado en su cuenta personal de X y también lo subió a su Instagram. Durante algunas horas se especuló que podía ser un hackeo, pero el Gobierno lo desmintió. Por la noche, diferentes actores de la oposición comenzaron a expresarse en las redes y todo se transformó en un escándalo.

A las 0:38 de este sábado, Milei publicó otro mensaje para intentar despegarse: “Hace unas horas publiqué un tweet, como tantas otras infinitas veces, apoyando un supuesto emprendimiento privado del que obviamente no tengo vinculación alguna”. Pero lo cierto es que el escándalo ya está hecho. Encima en el medio hubo una estafa millonaria. 