El escándalo del juez Bailaque arrastró al empresario Fernando Whpei a la cárcel

La Justicia de Santa ordenó 90 días de prisión preventiva. Está acusado de armar una causa, entre otras cosas.

Carlos Vaudagna era jefe regional de la ex AFIP en Santa Fe y Rosario. Sabía demasiado. Su decisión de arrepentirse y colaborar con la Justicia terminó hundiendo al juez federal Marcelos Bailaque y ahora al empresario Fernando Whpei, muy vinculado a los medios.

La Justicia de Santa Fe ordenó la prisión preventiva por 90 días de uno de los hermanos Whpei y le embargó todos sus bienes hasta alcanzar la suma de 1500 millones de pesos. De esa manera, cayó un hombre poderoso de esa provincia.

Fernando Whpei no es un empresario más. Junto a su hermano son dueños de una financiera, de una constructora e incursionaron en el mundo de los medios de comunicación en varias provincias. Hasta ahora eran intocables.

La Justicia lo acusa de haber armado una causa junto a Vaudagna y el juez Bailaque contra dos financistas para sacarles plata. Según los testimonios que hay en la Justicia, los financistas pagaron 160 mil dólares para frenar todo.

La maniobra contra los financistas arrancó en un asado donde estaban presentes Bailaque, Whpei, un periodista ya fallecido, y Vaudagna, que se arrepintió y contó todos los detalles. El primer pago fue en octubre de 2019 en las oficinas del empresario Fernando Whpei, amigo íntimo de Bailaque: los empresarios Jorge Oneto y Claudio Iglesias, que ya habían sido denunciados por supuesto lavado de dinero, pagaron ese día USD 40 mil en efectivo. Whpei les prometió que frenaría una tanda de allanamientos por su vínculo con el magistrado. Los pagaron siguieron hasta 2022.