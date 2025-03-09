El Estado volvió al debate entre cortes de luz, desastres climáticos y muertos

Milei lo había enterrado sin honores.
Ante el apagón generalizado y el desastre de Bahía Blanca, al finado lo estarían maquillando.

Fue una semana en que el Estado volvió tímidamente a entrar en el debate público sobre su inexorable existencia y necesidad. Mitad de AMBA sin energía, decenas de muertos ante el desastre meteorológico de Bahía Blanca fueron motivos contundentes para volver a preguntar por su paradero. Estado: ¿dónde estás?

Hace un año nomás, Milei llegaba a Bahia Blanca con campera militar camuflada, y les advertía a los pobladores y su intendente que se solidarizaba,  pero que del problema deberían salir con sus propios recursos y medios .  Cumplió. Se conformó un comité de crisis y cuando las aguas bajaron los habitantes quedaron en el recuerdo del gran guitarrista y cantautor: Jorginho da’Bahia… Da’Bahia Blanca.

La tragedia volvió duplicada, ya que en un par de horas cayeron  290 milímetros , lo mismo que se acumula en unos 6 meses. El primer gesto de electro shock, al difunto estado, lo dirigió el gobierno anunciando ayuda por un monto de 10 mil millones de pesos para Bahía. El anuncio lo formuló, por redes sociales,  el sensiblero ministro de economía, Luis Caputo. Un dato demoledor, es que esa cifra alcanza solo para reconstruir un hospital.

A propósito de los tuits, Milei brilló por su ausencia, y la ausencia se cristalizó en el campo del desastre, ya que hasta ahora los únicos que sobrevolaron la zona fueron su ministros: De Petri y Bullrich. ambos debieron ser sacados de urgencia ante la bronca de la gente que les recordó su gran borrada durante un año a a partir del primer aviso de que sin obras publicas no se podía salir y la tragedia por supuesto repetirse peor .

Con todo resquemor y sospechas mutuas, ambos ministro y el gobernador Kicillof debieron sacarse la foto de compromiso que dejaría por unas horas la grieta política de lado. ¿Les suenan los tiempos primeros de pandemia?

Alberto durante los primeros meses fue al abanderado de la protección del estado, articulando el acercamiento con otros mandatarios para el cuidado de la gente. Hasta que cometió groseros errores políticos y una fatal desconexión con la realidad . No fue el estado como instrumento el culpable sino un sobre inútil que no estuvo a ala altura de las circunstancias.

Hubo una imagen demoledora de lo que pasa sin estado. Médicas del Penna, de Bahía Blanca,  rescataron heroicamente en incubadoras que oficiaron de canoas, a los recién nacidos de neonatología.

 

Días previos, entre las postales de una ciudad desamparada por los cortes de luz , se vio en TN a una anciana que cansada de llamar al Enre y la compañía distribuidora de luz, gritaba llorando desde su andador un poco de clemencia . Gracias a la empatía de la cronista, al menos llegó Same para enviarla a un hospital.

Se replicaron editoriales donde el estado volvía a ser un reclamo a viva voz ; ¿Dónde está el Estado?. Los mismos que ayudaron a demonizarlo junto a un gobierno que hasta prometía poder gobernar sin el Banco Central.  Milei prefirió seguir monitoreando todo desde Olivos. Cuantos abrazos y peluches estuvieron ausentes en su infancia.

Hobbes decía en su obra Leviathan que el Estado “es un pacto entre los hombres para someterse a un gobernante que garantice el bien común”. El Estado es la única forma de mantener la paz y la seguridad, y de evitar la guerra civil”. 

Horacio Caride