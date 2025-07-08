El ex titular de Vialidad cumple la domiciliaria en una mansión de 1400 m2

Al igual que Cristina, Nelson Periotti cumple la condena por Vialidad en su casa.

Hace pocas semanas, el kirchnerismo fue a peregrinara a Ezeiza por la libertad de Nelson Periotti. Poco conocido para el común de la gente, ese hombre comandó durante 12 años Vialidad Nacional, la cuna de la corrupción que ahora Milei decidió cerrar de un plumazo.

Periotti amasó una fortuna de la mano de los Kirchner y puso a su hijo a trabajar al lado de Cristina, como secretario privado.

Los bienes del ex funcionario están en el listado de propiedades para ser decomisadas. Se destaca una casa de 1392m2 en San Isidro, donde ahora cumple con la prisión domiciliaria. Recibió ese beneficio por su edad y su estado de salud.

El listado se completa con dos terrenos en Santa Cruz y un departamento (con cochera) en el barrio de Belgrano. Todo podría pasar a nombre del Estado en breve.