El Gobierno intentará dar vuelta la página con el fantasma Espert sobre las espaldas

Tras la renuncia del candidato ahora relanza la campaña apoyando a Santilli. El efecto Mauricio.

“Basta de pasado, ahora vamos para adelante”, le señaló Milei a Majul como tratándose de convencer que lo peor ya pasó. ¿Es así?

El gobierno intentará relanzarse en el Arenas. Una acto que estaba pensando para fortalecer a Espert y terminará siendo el trampolín de Diego Santilli. Hoy el Colo figura en tercer lugar de la lista, pero el oficialismo quiere que encabece. Un pequeño gran problema acontece y es que habría que reimprimir las boletas. A parte, la ley deja abierta la posibilidad de que sea una mujer, en esta caso Karen Reichardt, la que encabece.

De todas maneras, el relanzamiento del gobierno pasa por otras esferas. Resuena la idea de un recambio de gabinete. Lo que iba a ser después del 26 quizás obligue a acelerar los tiempos. Macri exigió que se activen esos protocolos de cambio, además de correrlo a Espert como candidato.

Milei reconoció que hay esferas gubernamentales que no están funcionado como quería. El ex presidente se refiere a romper el llamado “Triángulo de poder”. Sabiendo, con realismo político, que el presidente debe cumplir el mandato y que Karina es inamovible, en realidad apunta al consultor Santiago Caputo, quien fue un obstáculo para su inserción en la alianza con las Fuerzas del Cielo.

En tanto, sectores de la oposición insistirán con la agenda que le ha dado frutos. Expulsarán de la presidencia de la Comisión de Presupuesto al sospechado de amigo de los narcos. Al mismo tiempo, preparan la ofensiva para expulsarlo del cuerpo legislativo antes que le venza el mandato, el 10 de diciembre.

Las encuestas que salieron post efecto Espert, hablan de una ventaja de 6 puntos del Frente Patria a nivel nacional. Si lo mantenían en el ruedo, un 30% de su electorado opinaba que le iba costar votar en el mismo sentido.  Un precio barato por el grueso de los errores.

 